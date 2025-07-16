How to Buy FAT on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

FAT is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, launched in 2018. It was originally designed as the internal currency for the FatBTC exchange, aiming to facilitate seamless transactions and incentivize user participation within its ecosystem. As an Ethereum-based token, FAT leverages the security and flexibility of the Ethereum network, making it accessible and compatible with a wide range of wallets and DeFi applications.
FAT stands out due to its integration with exchange services, utility for transaction fee discounts, and potential for community-driven development. These features have attracted attention from both retail traders and crypto enthusiasts seeking exposure to exchange-based tokens and the broader Ethereum ecosystem.
MEXC is recognized as one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, trusted by over 15 million users globally. The platform is known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For FAT traders, MEXC offers several advantages, including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at 0% for makers and 0.01–0.02% for takers, and fast transaction processing. FAT is available for trading against major base currencies on the MEXC exchange, and users benefit from MEXC's industry-leading market depth and stable trading environment.
Before purchasing FAT token, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC exchange website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click the "Register" button in the top-right corner and sign up using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (such as Google or Apple).
To enhance your account security on MEXC Global, enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), set a strong unique password, and complete the KYC verification process. KYC on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.
To fund your account, MEXC supports multiple options, including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading FAT token on MEXC.
The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, with essential components such as the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements before placing your first FAT trade on the MEXC exchange.
For those new to crypto, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a simple way to buy FAT. After logging in, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage. Select FAT from the list of available cryptocurrencies on MEXC Global.
The purchase process involves four steps:
After confirming your purchase, complete any required 3D Secure verification. Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking for any promotional fee discounts on MEXC.
For experienced users, trading FAT on the MEXC spot market offers more control and potentially better rates. First, fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.
Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the FAT/USDT trading pair. The MEXC exchange interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for FAT.
MEXC supports multiple order types:
After your order executes, your FAT balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading on MEXC exchange, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.
MEXC also offers P2P trading, connecting buyers and sellers directly and allowing FAT purchases using local payment methods, often with lower fees. For advanced traders, MEXC provides futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital.
FAT token holders can benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for FAT and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.
MEXC exchange offers multiple secure pathways to acquire FAT token, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases on MEXC Global, while experienced traders can leverage the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your FAT token journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential on the MEXC exchange.
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco
Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap
Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are
Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While
Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S
Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the
According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh
The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral
Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco