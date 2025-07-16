A Sudden Bearish Turn? How to Cope With the Market's Relentless Decline

Recently, the price of Bitcoin dropped to $49,039, and Ethereum fell to $2,117. The entire cryptocurrency market is performing sluggishly, with the major indices showing a continuous decline. In theRecently, the price of Bitcoin dropped to $49,039, and Ethereum fell to $2,117. The entire cryptocurrency market is performing sluggishly, with the major indices showing a continuous decline. In the
Recently, the price of Bitcoin dropped to $49,039, and Ethereum fell to $2,117. The entire cryptocurrency market is performing sluggishly, with the major indices showing a continuous decline. In the face of the persistently weak market, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have declared that the bull market is dead. In this unpredictable market environment, every trader should focus on how to cope with losses and navigate through this downturn.

1. Lock in Profits Immediately


Short-term profits or unrealized gains are not stable or reliable. You need to lock in profits immediately to ensure they are not lost. Establish a clear selling strategy and resist greed. You can set target prices or use stop-loss orders to ensure you can sell promptly when making a profit, avoiding letting the market take away your gains.

2. Find the Best Buying Opportunity


When the sentiment on social media is overwhelmingly negative, it is often the best time to buy. Aim to maximize the risk-to-reward ratio by looking for high-payout trading opportunities. Conduct in-depth research on the fundamental and technical aspects of projects, learn to analyze market trends, and determine the best buying opportunities.

3. Eschew Greed in Favor of Steady Growth


Excessively chasing after tokens that promise hundredfold or thousandfold returns may let greed take over, affecting your trading mindset and leading to results that deviate from expectations. Do not bet all your assets on a single altcoin; instead, maintain smaller positions in these highly volatile and risky tokens. By diversifying your investment portfolio and allocating funds across multiple projects, you can reduce risk.

4. Accept Losses and Manage Risk


Losses in cryptocurrency investment are inevitable. Our role is to assume risk and manage it effectively. Accept losses promptly and take appropriate risk control measures, such as setting stop-loss orders and establishing risk limits. Understand your own risk tolerance and make reasonable investment plans based on your personal situation.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

