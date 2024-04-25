MEXC Futures Now Support Order History and Capital Flow Exports to PDF









A futures order is an order created by a user on a centralized exchange, containing the rules and conditions for a trade. These rules and conditions can include the currency pair to be traded, the quantity to be traded, the price, order type (market order, limit order, etc.), and validity period.





When a user submits a cryptocurrency futures order, the exchange executes corresponding actions based on the order's rules and conditions. If the order meets market conditions and there are sufficient counterparties to match it, the trade will be executed, and assets from both the buyer and seller will be transferred according to the agreement.









Currently, futures order history and capital flow PDF exports are only supported on the website, and not yet available on the app. You can use the app to export and send your order history requests to your email for retrieval.





Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Then, in the top navigation bar on the homepage, select [Futures Orders] under [Orders] to access the corresponding page.









On the futures order page, select [Order History] then click [Export Order History] to bring up the export order history window.





You can choose the futures trading pair, direction, and time period you want to export. Select the export format as [PDF], and after setting up, click [Export] to complete the PDF version export of order history information.





Within the chosen time frame for export, if you opt for [Bulk Data Export], currently it supports data from any 360 days within the last 2 years (up to yesterday). You can export up to 100,000 records per export, with a maximum of 10 downloads per month.









Similarly, select [Capital Flow], then click [Export Fund Flow] to open the export fund flow window.





After configuring the futures trading pair, crypto, fund type, fund flow type, and time period you wish to export, choose [PDF] as the export format. Click [Export] to complete the export of fund flow information.





Within the chosen time frame for export, if you select [Bulk Data Export], currently the fund flow bulk data export supports data from any 360 days starting from December 17, 2021 (up to yesterday). You can export up to 100,000 records per export, with a maximum of 10 downloads per month.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.