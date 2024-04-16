How to View the Futures Heat Map on MEXC









The futures heat map is a real-time data tool provided by the MEXC platform. Through this tool, users can view the trading volume or price changes of the top 10 to top 50 futures trading pairs on MEXC over a period of time.





The futures heat map allows users to quickly analyze the performance of perpetual futures based on trading volume or price change indicators. The larger the trading volume and price change of a futures trading pair, the larger the square displayed on the map.









The current MEXC heat map only displays data related to futures.









Log in to the MEXC official website, click on [Markets] in the top navigation bar, and click on [Heat Map] on the Markets page.









You can choose to filter by "Volume" or "24H Change." Additionally, you can filter to display up to 50 top crypto.





If you have a preferred time zone, you can adjust it in the upper right corner of the heat map.





Different colors represent different ranges of price changes. Hover your mouse over the color blocks in the top right corner to see the corresponding range they represent.









When you hover your mouse over a futures block, the corresponding trading pair name, trading volume, and 24-hour price change data will be displayed. Clicking on the block will direct you to the corresponding trading page, where you can start futures trading.













Open the MEXC App, tap on [More] on the homepage, then select [Heat Map] under "Common Function" to view the heat map.









On the Heat Map page, tap on [Filters] in the top left corner. You can choose to filter by "Volume" or "24H Change." Additionally, you can filter to display up to 50 top crypto.





Similarly, if you have a preferred time zone, you can adjust it on the filter interface.





Different colors represent varying degrees of price change. Tap on the gray "Price Change Annotations" to view the corresponding price change for each color.





Compared to the website, the app provides an additional sharing feature. On the Heat Map page, tap on the share button in the top right corner to open the sharing interface. Scroll down to choose [Download] or [Share] to complete the sharing action.





When you tap on a futures block, the corresponding futures trading pair name, trading volume, and 24-hour price change data will be displayed. Tap on [Trade Now] to navigate to the corresponding trading page, where you can start futures trading.













The larger squares on the heat map represent higher trading volume, which may indicate higher market sentiment and potentially larger price fluctuations. This can be verified by comparing the data on the 24-hour price change. By focusing on these larger squares, you can identify futures pairs with more active trading activity. Finally, based on your analysis of the heat map, you can formulate your trading strategy.





It is important to note that while the futures heat map can be used as a data reference for trading decisions, it is recommended to combine it with other technical indicators and analysis tools to ensure the accuracy of the final trading decisions.









Compared to regular data displays, visual heat maps are more intuitive, providing a clear overview of the trading volume or 24-hour price changes of futures trading pairs, thereby saving time for comparing data. However, the futures heat map is just an auxiliary tool and does not guarantee the accuracy of trading decisions. Therefore, before trading, it is recommended that you learn how to manage risks reasonably and set appropriate TP/SL strategies.



