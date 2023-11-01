How to Send and Receive Crypto Gifts on MEXC





During certain holidays or meaningful occasions, friends often gather to send and receive red envelopes, which can add excitement to the atmosphere. For web3 users, MEXC also offers this feature. You can use the MEXC App's Gifts feature to share the joy of sending and receiving gifts with your friends.





MEXC's Gifts feature is currently only available on the app and is not supported on the web platform. Before using MEXC's Gifts feature, you need to link your mobile number and complete KYC verification. Otherwise, you won't be able to use this function.













After completing the necessary preparations, on the MEXC App's homepage, click on [More] below the image carousel, and select [Gifts] on the [Gift and Campaign] page. Then, click the [Send] button below the red envelope.













On the "Gifts" page, select the "Crypto", enter the "Unit Amount", input the "Quantity" of gift packets, write a greeting message, choose a cover poster, and you can choose whether to check [New users only]. After completing everything, click the [Send] button in the bottom right corner.





If you have selected [New users only], then this gift can only be claimed by newly registered users and the new users will automatically become the invitees of the person sending the gifts, meaning they will become your invitees.





If the gift is not claimed within 24 hours or is not fully claimed, the remaining balance will be returned to the original account.













On the "Gifts" page, select the "Crypto", enter the "Total" amount, input the "Quantity" of gift packets, write a greeting message, choose a cover poster, and you can choose whether to check [New users only]. After completing everything, click the [Send] button in the bottom right corner.





If you have selected [New users only], then this gift can only be claimed by newly registered users and the new users will automatically become the invitees of the person sending the gifts, meaning they will become your invitees.





If the gift is not claimed within 24 hours or is not fully claimed, the remaining balance will be returned to the original account.













MEXC's Gifts feature is divided into two types: Normal Gifts and Lucky Draw Gifts. The key differences between these two types are:





1. For users sending Gifts: For normal gifts, you enter the amount for each gift packet, and the total amount of the gift packet is the quantity multiplied by the amount per individual gift packet. For lucky draw gifts, you enter the total amount, and the total amount of the gift packet is the amount you input.



