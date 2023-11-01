mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day
Home/Guide/Beginner's Guides/User Guide/How to Send and Receive Crypto Gifts on MEXC

How to Send and Receive Crypto Gifts on MEXC

#Basic
#Beginners
2023.11.1 MEXC
Share

During certain holidays or meaningful occasions, friends often gather to send and receive red envelopes, which can add excitement to the atmosphere. For web3 users, MEXC also offers this feature. You can use the MEXC App's Gifts feature to share the joy of sending and receiving gifts with your friends.

MEXC's Gifts feature is currently only available on the app and is not supported on the web platform. Before using MEXC's Gifts feature, you need to link your mobile number and complete KYC verification. Otherwise, you won't be able to use this function.


How to Use the MEXC Gifts Feature


After completing the necessary preparations, on the MEXC App's homepage, click on [More] below the image carousel, and select [Gifts] on the [Gift and Campaign] page. Then, click the [Send] button below the red envelope.


1. Normal Gift


On the "Gifts" page, select the "Crypto", enter the "Unit Amount", input the "Quantity" of gift packets, write a greeting message, choose a cover poster, and you can choose whether to check [New users only]. After completing everything, click the [Send] button in the bottom right corner.

If you have selected [New users only], then this gift can only be claimed by newly registered users and the new users will automatically become the invitees of the person sending the gifts, meaning they will become your invitees.

If the gift is not claimed within 24 hours or is not fully claimed, the remaining balance will be returned to the original account.


2. Lucky Draw Gift


On the "Gifts" page, select the "Crypto", enter the "Total" amount, input the "Quantity" of gift packets, write a greeting message, choose a cover poster, and you can choose whether to check [New users only]. After completing everything, click the [Send] button in the bottom right corner.

If you have selected [New users only], then this gift can only be claimed by newly registered users and the new users will automatically become the invitees of the person sending the gifts, meaning they will become your invitees.

If the gift is not claimed within 24 hours or is not fully claimed, the remaining balance will be returned to the original account.


3. Difference between Normal Gift and Lucky Draw Gift


MEXC's Gifts feature is divided into two types: Normal Gifts and Lucky Draw Gifts. The key differences between these two types are:

1. For users sending Gifts: For normal gifts, you enter the amount for each gift packet, and the total amount of the gift packet is the quantity multiplied by the amount per individual gift packet. For lucky draw gifts, you enter the total amount, and the total amount of the gift packet is the amount you input.

2. For users receiving Gifts: For normal gifts, each person receives the same final amount, while for lucky draw gifts, the final amount received by each person depends entirely on their luck, and the received amounts are not uniform.


Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM