YooShi (YOOSHI) 정보

YooShi is developed from a decentralized meme coin to YooShi's game metaverse, devoting to build a bridge between the the P2E game and players and make the game not only for fun but also bring profits! YooShi GamePad provides gaming developers a series of gaming pre-launch supports, such as selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT, Farms, NFT auction and trading marketplace, etc..