Tokenomy (TEN) 정보

Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation.

The founders of Tokenomy are the leading members from Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 900,000 registered users.

Starting as a token exchange, Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The goal is to offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other.

Tokenomy aims to provide a token exchange first, and tokenization platform later which solves the aforementioned issues of token sales, allowing anyone to tokenize their services and products and conduct a crowdfunding. By having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 900,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.