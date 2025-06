SURF (SURF) 정보

$SURF is a utility-focused token launched on PulseChain by the Crypto Paradise team. Designed to reward long-term holders, $SURF incorporates deflationary mechanics including automatic buybacks, burns, and real-time reflections distributed on every trade. Holders gain access to a private DAO group with exclusive investment opportunities and early-stage presales. Additionally, $SURF integrates with the broader Crypto Paradise ecosystem, including VIP perks such as discounted access to IRL retreats and events. Its purpose is to build a community-driven network that combines on-chain financial utility with real-world lifestyle benefits.