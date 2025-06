Solify100 (S100) 정보

Solify100 is a transformative crypto project that integrates emotional wellness tools with financial innovation. Built on the Solana blockchain, Solify100 aims to create a compassionate and empowering ecosystem driven by AI agents, market sentiment intelligence, and a robust rewards system. Solify100's mission is to go beyond the meme coin narrative and shape a community-centric movement grounded in mental health and shared growth.