puff (PUFF) 정보

PUFF is the sky-high meme token that’s lifting off the Avalanche (AVAX) network, built for the degens, the meme-lords, and the pun-loving community that lives for laughs and moon dreams. Picture a floating cloud of absurdity—jokes, wiggles, and viral memes—sprinkling hype across the AVAX ecosystem.

he project thrives on vibrant art drops, cheeky threads, and wild community polls, all stitched together by that grassroots, high-energy X presence. Whether you’re here for the next viral Pepe-style moment or just chasing that high-speed AVAX chain thrill, PUFF delivers pure culture, pure chaos, and pure potential.

Get ready to #CatchThePuff — where community fuels the rocket, memes pave the runway, and every tweet is a liftoff. Fast, fun, and fueled by 0 utility (because sometimes entertainment is enough), PUFF taps into the irreverent pulse of crypto culture: spontaneous, unstoppable, and absolutely unfiltered.