Micro3 (MIRO) 정보

Micro3 is a De-SocialFi infrastructure that transforms Web3 user engagement through gamified social quests, on-chain identity (via soulbound credentials), and decentralized content interaction. It solves onboarding, engagement, and fragmentation issues in Web3 by offering personalized social graphs, cross-chain NFT tools, and immersive storytelling. Micro3 enables both users and projects to grow communities, verify behavior, and build reputations transparently on-chain