Divi (DIVI) 토크노믹스
Divi (DIVI) 정보
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption.
Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets.
Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
Divi (DIVI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Divi (DIVI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Divi (DIVI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Divi (DIVI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DIVI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DIVI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 DIVI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, DIVI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
DIVI 가격 예측
DIVI 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? DIVI 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.