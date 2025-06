Codec Flow (CODEC) 정보

CodecFlow is an on-demand cloud desktop platform for AI agents, powered by MCP and TEE. It lets agents run tasks like automating legacy apps, trading, or managing online stores with full OS-level access. Developers can launch Windows, macOS, or Linux machines instantly via API. It supports secure data sharing, works with any AI model, and offers clean SDKs and a robust API for full control. CodecFlow also ensures safe execution through secure, isolated environments, making it ideal for complex and sensitive workflows.