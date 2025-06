BUGO (BUGO) 정보

BUGO is a community-driven meme token launched on the Flare Network with a fixed supply and burned liquidity. The project was revived through a community-led CTO after the original developer stepped away. BUGO aims to foster meme culture on Flare while experimenting with utility around token tracking, analytics bots, and gamified engagement tools. There are no taxes, no mint functions, and no central control.