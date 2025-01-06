Seraph (SERAPH) 토크노믹스
Seraph (SERAPH) 정보
Seraph는 Seraph Studio에서 개발한 차세대 AAA 루트 게임으로, PC와 모바일 플랫폼에서 모두 플레이할 수 있으며, 고전적인 루트 메커니즘과 AI 동료, MMO 요소, 플레이어 주도 마켓플레이스 같은 고급 기능을 완벽하게 결합하여 플레이어를 다크 판타지 세계로 몰입하게 합니다.
Seraph (SERAPH) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Seraph (SERAPH)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Seraph (SERAPH)의 심층 토큰 구조
SERAPH 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
- Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
- On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.50%
|Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
|Ecosystem Development & Marketing
|18.08%
|Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
|Foundation (Operations/Reserve)
|17.00%
|Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
|Core Contributors
|18.00%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Advisors
|Included in core/contributors
|6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
|Investors
|6.42%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Total
|100%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-game Utility:
- Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
- Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
- Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
- Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
- Incentive Mechanisms:
- Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
- Used for community governance (future plans).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff Periods:
- Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
- Advisors: 6 months.
- Vesting:
- After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations:
- Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
- Foundation/Development:
- Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.
Unlocking Schedule
While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:
- At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
- Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
- Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
|Allocation
|Community/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
|Incentives & Usage
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
|Locking
|1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
|Unlocking
|Seasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years
Analysis & Implications
- Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
- Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
- Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
- Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
- Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.
In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.
Seraph (SERAPH) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Seraph (SERAPH) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SERAPH 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SERAPH 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SERAPH의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SERAPH 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.