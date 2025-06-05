Propchain (PROPC) 토크노믹스
Propchain (PROPC) 정보
Propchain은 사용자에게 글로벌 부동산 자산과 모든 성격, 규모, 가치 평가 및 위치의 개발에 투자할 수 있는 도구를 제공하는 부동산 투자 시장입니다. Propchain은 블록체인 기술을 사용하여 플랫폼에서의 경험을 촉진하고 기존 투자 방법이 아닌 분할된 부동산에 투자할 수 있도록 합니다.
Propchain (PROPC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Propchain (PROPC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Propchain (PROPC)의 심층 토큰 구조
PROPC 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
- Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:
|Allocation Group
|Description
|Estimated Share*
|Community & Ecosystem
|Fractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops
|50-60%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, advisors, and early builders
|15-20%
|Investors
|Private sale, public sale, and backers
|10-20%
|Treasury & Reserves
|Platform operations, future development
|10-15%
*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:
Utility Functions:
- Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
- Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
- Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.
Incentive Structure:
- Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
- Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
- Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.
5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)
Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:
|Group
|Typical Vesting Schedule
|Unlock Characteristics
|Team/Advisors
|1-year cliff, then quarterly
|Slow, measured unlocks
|Investors
|6-18 months linear
|Gradual distribution
|Community
|Variable (airdrops, rewards)
|Some immediate, some locked
|Treasury
|As-needed, proposal-based
|Subject to governance
No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Total Supply
|~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
|Allocation
|Community/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
|Usage
|Real estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
|Locking
|Vesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
|Unlocking
|Phased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
- Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
- Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
- Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
- Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.
8. Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
- Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.
In Conclusion
Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.
Propchain (PROPC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Propchain (PROPC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PROPC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PROPC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PROPC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PROPC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.