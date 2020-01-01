Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 토크노믹스
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 정보
NPC(Non-Playable Coin)는 밈 기반 화폐입니다. 실제로 인터넷에서 가장 잘 알려진 밈 중 하나가 뒷받침하는 밈 코인입니다. 지구상의 80억 명 이상의 인류 모두를 위해 만들어진 최초의 밈 코인-NFT 하이브리드입니다.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Non-Playable Coin (NPC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC)의 심층 토큰 구조
NPC 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).
- Convertibility: Holders can wrap/unwrap between the fungible token form (tradable on DEXs) and the NFT form (tradable on NFT platforms). Both forms represent the same underlying asset and value.
- Supply: Specific max supply or emission schedule details are not provided in the available documentation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.
- Fair/Community Distribution: NPC tokens appear to be distributed directly to participants through public mint or open acquisition—there is no mention of private or early allocations. The ethos reflects a "meme-driven, community-oriented" approach.
- Launching as Art/Experiment: The project is "completely useless and for entertainment purposes," echoing true meme coin launches where initial holders acquire tokens via open platforms without prior allocations or incentives for insiders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.
- No Yield or Utility: There are no embedded mechanisms for staking, fees, protocol governance, dividends, or rewards. NPC holders do not earn protocol revenues, additional tokens, or incentives by holding or interacting with the asset.
- Entertainment and Collectibility: Utility is rooted in cultural relevance, meme status, and the ability to customize, collect, and trade unique or base NPC JPEGs.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism
- No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.
- No Token Unlock Events: A search for unlock schedules, vesting contracts, or issuance-related cliffs returns no formalized release mechanics.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.
- No Emission Schedule: There is no periodic or vesting-based emission—distribution is immediate, reflecting the project's ethos as a pure memecoin/art experiment.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition.
|Allocation
|No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all.
|Usage & Incentives
|Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility.
|Lock-up
|None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms.
|Unlocking
|Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.
Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.
References
For further reading and documentation, explore the following official resources:
- Introducing Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
- Defining Meme-Fungible Tokens (MFTs)
- Tokenomics and Project Disclaimer
Closing Thoughts
NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 NPC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
NPC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 NPC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, NPC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
NPC 구매 방법
Non-Playable Coin (NPC)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 NPC 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 가격 내역
NPC의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
NPC 가격 예측
NPC 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? NPC 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
