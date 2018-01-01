Kaspa (KAS) 토크노믹스
Kaspa (KAS) 정보
Kaspa는 세계에서 가장 빠르고, 오픈 소스이며, 분산되고 완전히 확장 가능한 Layer-1입니다. 세계 최초의 blockDAG - 빠른 1초 블록 간격으로 강력한 작업 증명 엔진을 기반으로 구축된 병렬 블록 및 즉각적인 트랜잭션 확인을 가능하게 하는 디지털 원장입니다
Kaspa (KAS) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Kaspa (KAS)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Kaspa (KAS)의 심층 토큰 구조
KAS 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Kaspa (KAS) utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, specifically employing the kHeavyhash mining algorithm. New tokens are issued as mining rewards:
- Block rewards begin at 500 KAS per block.
- Block reward halving: Rather than halving every few years (as in Bitcoin), Kaspa's block reward decreases geometrically each month, reducing by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), equivalent to a halving every year. As of February 2024, the block reward had decreased to approximately 81 KAS per block.
- Maximum supply: 70 billion KAS will eventually be mined, targeting complete emission around 2057.
- No staking: There is currently no staking mechanism — all block validation and issuance are dependent upon mining via PoW.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Kaspa's launch and ongoing distribution are purposefully “fair”:
- No premine or pre-allocation: The network was launched without any initial premined tokens, zero presales, and no token set aside for founders, team, or early investors.
- All KAS mined: Circulating supply accrues via mining, and anyone with computational resources can participate from the start.
- Community crowdfunding: Small amounts of KAS (always <0.24% of the max supply per campaign) have been raised through transparent, community-managed crowdfunding for development, exchange listings, and marketing. These funds are managed via a community-elected multisig wallet.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
KAS has several principal roles within the Kaspa network:
- Peer-to-Peer payments: KAS acts as a medium of exchange for value transfer on the network, functioning as digital cash.
- Transaction fees: All transactions incur a fee in KAS, which is paid to miners processing blocks.
- Mining rewards: The principal incentive is provided to miners, who receive both newly minted KAS and transaction fees for participating in PoW consensus.
- Ecosystem funding: Occasional community-raised funds (in KAS) directly finance ecosystem developments, such as new wallets, translations, or marketing efforts.
Kaspa is not currently used for direct governance; protocol upgrades and decisions are driven by open-source contributions and community proposals (see below for more).
4. Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanism
- No lock-ups or scheduled unlocks: Since there was no presale, team allocation, or VC distribution, Kaspa has no standard vesting schedule or unlocking events typical of most modern crypto projects.
- Crowdfunded allocations: When the community crowdfunds specific initiatives, the raised KAS is held in a multisig and released only for pre-specified development purposes. These are generally very small relative to supply.
5. Unlocking Timeframe
- Emission timeline: KAS will continue to be mined gradually until the 70 billion cap, projected at 2057, with mining rewards decreasing monthly.
- No major upcoming unlock events: There are no large token unlock events in the future as most of supply is emitted via mining, not scheduled unlocks from early distributions.
6. Governance and Community Involvement
- Community voting: Some governance is realized through open Discord voting for development fund allocations and initiative prioritizations.
- Open-source development: Anyone can propose changes via pull requests or Kaspa Improvement Proposals.
Key Numbers (as of most recent data):
|Metric
|Value
|Maximum Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Current Supply
|~28,704,026,601 KAS
|Circulating Market Cap (USD)
|~$2.67 billion
|Block Reward (Feb. 2024)
|~81 KAS/block
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block reward monthly halving
|Allocation
|No premine, no team allocation, all mined
|Usage
|Medium of exchange, transaction fees, mining rewards
|Lock-up/Unlock
|None; only small, transparent community treasury for crowdfunding
|Emission Timeline
|Gradual, finishing ~2057
Counterpoints & Limitations
- No team/early investor incentives: Absence of traditional token allocations reduces the risk of large, coordinated sell-offs, but may slow bootstrapping of ecosystem development.
- PoW dependence: Ongoing issuance is entirely tied to mining activity; security and decentralization remain contingent on robust miner participation.
- Community governance: While there is no formalized on-chain governance, off-chain voting and open-source collaboration compensate but may present scaling and coordination challenges long-term.
Actionable Insights
- Kaspa serves as a leading example of a fair-launch PoW blockchain with no early allocations or vesting risks.
- Token emission via rapidly decreasing block rewards aligns incentives for early miners but limits future inflation risk.
- Community funding and transparent management foster trust and may become a DeFi or payments building block free of legacy token vesting overhang concerns.
Kaspa’s economic design—urgently fair, transparent, and community-centric—distinguishes it from most “modern” crypto projects, particularly emphasizing decentralization and open participation at every layer.
Kaspa (KAS) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Kaspa (KAS) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KAS 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KAS 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KAS의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KAS 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
