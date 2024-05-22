아발란체 (AVAX) 토크노믹스
아발란체 (AVAX) 정보
Avalanche는 완료 시간으로 측정할 때 블록체인 업계에서 가장 빠른 스마트 계약 플랫폼이며, 모든 지분 증명 프로토콜의 활동을 보호하는 검증인이 가장 많습니다. Avalanche는 매우 빠르고 저렴하며 친환경적입니다. 모든 스마트 계약 지원 애플리케이션은 Avalanche에서 경쟁 제품을 능가할 수 있습니다.
아발란체 (AVAX) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 아발란체 (AVAX)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
아발란체 (AVAX)의 심층 토큰 구조
AVAX 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million.
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).
- Future Issuance: Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked.
- Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.
Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):
|Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Approx. AVAX
|Vesting Details / Unlocking
|Public Sale
|10%
|72M
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B
|Private Investors
|~16.67%
|~120M
|Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE
|Foundation
|9.26%
|~66.67M
|10-year vesting
|Project Team
|10%
|72M
|4-year vesting
|Community & Dev
|7%
|50.4M
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|5%
|36M
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|2.5%
|18M
|4-year vesting
|Incentives
|~0.28%
|~2.02M
|1-year lockup (testnet rewards)
|Staking Rewards
|50%
|360M
|Distributed programmatically
Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Public Sale:
- Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.
- Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.
- Private Sales & Strategic Partners:
- Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.
- Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:
- Team: 4-year vesting
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks
- Community & Dev: 1-year vesting
- Airdrops:
- Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.
- Testnet Incentives:
- 1-year lockups for contributors.
Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:
Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):
|Date
|Amount
|Recipient
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2024-05-22
|1,666,800
|Foundation
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|2,250,000
|Strategic Partners
|Private Investors
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|1,125,000
|Airdrop
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|4,500,000
|Team
|Team Advisors
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.
Usage & Incentive mechanisms
1. Network Security (Staking)
- Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.
- Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.
- Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.
- Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.
2. Fee Payment and Burning
- All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned.
- This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.
3. Governance
- Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).
4. Ecosystem Participation
- Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.
Locking Mechanisms
- Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).
- Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.
- Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).
Unlocking Schedule
The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.
Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned
|Allocation
|Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards
|Incentives / Usage
|Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards
|Unlocking
|Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond
Conclusion and Implications
Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.
Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.
For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.
아발란체 (AVAX) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
아발란체 (AVAX) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 AVAX 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
AVAX 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 AVAX의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, AVAX 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
