AVAX 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

Overview

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.

Token Issuance Mechanism

The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million. Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).

Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked. Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.

Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):

Category % of Initial Supply Approx. AVAX Vesting Details / Unlocking Public Sale 10% 72M 1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B Private Investors ~16.67% ~120M Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE Foundation 9.26% ~66.67M 10-year vesting Project Team 10% 72M 4-year vesting Community & Dev 7% 50.4M 1-year vesting Strategic Partners 5% 36M 4-year vesting Airdrop 2.5% 18M 4-year vesting Incentives ~0.28% ~2.02M 1-year lockup (testnet rewards) Staking Rewards 50% 360M Distributed programmatically

Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms

Public Sale:

Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.

Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.

Private Sales & Strategic Partners:

Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.

Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:

Team: 4-year vesting

Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks

Community & Dev: 1-year vesting

Airdrops:

Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.

Testnet Incentives:

1-year lockups for contributors.

Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:

Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):

Date Amount Recipient Allocation Group Unlock Type 2024-05-22 1,666,800 Foundation Company/Treasury & Ecosystem Cliff 2024-05-22 2,250,000 Strategic Partners Private Investors Cliff 2024-05-22 1,125,000 Airdrop Community/Incentives Cliff 2024-05-22 4,500,000 Team Team Advisors Cliff ... ... ... ... ...

This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.

Usage & Incentive mechanisms

1. Network Security (Staking)

Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.

Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.

Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.

Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.

2. Fee Payment and Burning

All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned .

. This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.

3. Governance

Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).

4. Ecosystem Participation

Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.

Locking Mechanisms

Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).

AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year). Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.

All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events. Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).

Unlocking Schedule

The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.

Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking

Mechanism Details Issuance Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned Allocation Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards Incentives / Usage Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops Locking Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards Unlocking Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond

Conclusion and Implications

Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.

Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.

For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.