카다노 (ADA) 토크노믹스
카다노 (ADA) 정보
Cardano는 탈중앙화 퍼블릭 블록체인 및 암호화폐 프로젝트이며 완전히 오픈 소스를 제공합니다
카다노 (ADA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 카다노 (ADA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
카다노 (ADA)의 심층 토큰 구조
ADA 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Cardano's token economics reflect a robust, research-driven approach focused on sustainability, security, and community participation. Below is an in-depth exploration covering its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and token locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Cardano (ADA) employs a capped supply proof-of-stake (PoS) issuance model:
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Genesis Distribution: Delivered via a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) (September 2015–February 2017), distributing ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of supply) to participants. The remaining supply was set apart for the development team, founding partners, and staking incentives.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA enters circulation primarily as staking rewards, drawing from a finite “reserve.” Each 5-day epoch, 0.3% of the remaining ADA reserve is distributed as block rewards and treasury inflows, with the reserve gradually depleting over time (i.e., deflationary schedule).
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of ADA was carefully balanced between ecosystem stakeholders. Below is a summary with an accompanying table:
|Category
|Amount (ADA)
|% of Max Supply
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93 billion
|57.6%
|Staking Rewards / Reserve
|~13.90 billion
|30.9%
|Team (IOG, EMURGO, Foundation)
|~5.19 billion
|11.5%
Team Breakdown and Vesting:
- Allocations to IOG (Input Output Global), EMURGO, and the Cardano Foundation represented a combined ~11.5%. Of this, one-third was immediately available; the remaining two-thirds was vested until June 2018 and June 2019, respectively.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
The utility and incentive structure for ADA is multi-faceted:
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ADA is required for settling all on-chain transactions.
- Staking/Consensus: Used for registering/running stake pools and as the sole token for delegation in the PoS consensus (Ouroboros). Stakers (either running pools or delegating) are rewarded proportionally in ADA.
- DeFi & DApps: As Cardano adopted smart contracts and native assets, ADA acts as collateral, liquidity, and base token in DeFi protocols.
- Project Catalyst & Governance: ADA is used for voting on community proposals and treasury management in Project Catalyst and the upcoming onchain governance (Voltaire era).
Staking Incentives
- Rewards Source: Generated from a combination of transaction fees and block rewards (drawn from the ADA reserve).
- Reward Distribution: SPOs (Stake Pool Operators) set a fee and margin; the remainder is shared proportionally among delegators.
- Decentralization Features: There is no minimum staking amount or lock-up, and no slashing risk—rewards are calculated and paid out at each epoch, and ADA remains fully liquid.
Locking Mechanism
Cardano introduced token locking via the Allegra upgrade—serving several purposes:
- Voting: For Voltaire (onchain governance), ADA can be temporarily locked to secure voting rights and prevent duplicate votes.
- Smart Contracts: Certain smart contracts, e.g., auctions, require token locking until contract resolution.
- Collateral: To protect the network against failed or malicious smart contract executions, small ADA amounts may be temporarily locked as collateral, forfeited only if the transaction fails.
DeFi Protocols: Many DeFi applications, such as DEXs and lending protocols, may enforce time-based or conditional locks on ADA provided as liquidity or collateral.
Unlocking Timeline
- Historical Vesting: Founders’ allocations had vesting schedules through June 2018/2019.
- Staking: No lock-up period—ADA always remains liquid and can be unstaked or transferred at any time.
- Governance/Voting: Tokens are locked for the brief duration of the voting event, after which they become instantly transferable.
- Smart Contracts: Unlocking is governed by contract conditions and is trustless — tokens are released upon fulfillment or expiration of the contract terms.
Visual Summary
|Mechanism
|ADA Locked?
|Unlock Trigger
|Notes
|Staking
|No (liquid staking)
|Not applicable
|No slashing, no minimum, anytime withdrawal
|Founders Vesting (historic)
|Yes (vested)
|Fixed dates (2018/2019)
|Now all likely unlocked
|Governance/Voting
|Yes (temp. lock)
|End of voting event
|Prevents double voting; short duration
|DeFi/Smart Contracts
|Yes (if contract)
|Contract resolve/expiration
|Variable; depends on app/contract logic
|Collateral for Smart Contracts
|Yes (temp.)
|Post-transaction validation
|Only forfeited if transaction fails validation
Key Perspectives and Implications
- Sustainability: Cardano’s economic model aims for decaying issuance and sustainability via growing transaction fees and treasury allocations for development and incentives.
- Security and Predictability: Fixed supply, scientific incentive design, and the lack of slashing make Cardano attractive for risk-averse stakers.
- Flexibility: Liquid staking and optional, contract-based locking mechanisms enable both participation and fast liquidity—supporting user diversity and innovation.
- Decentralized Governance: With the upcoming Voltaire era and CIP-1694, token locking in voting will become crucial for onchain, community-driven treasury and protocol upgrades.
- Decentralization: Soft caps on pool delegation discourage power concentration, and no superuser controls exist for ADA balances.
Limitations and Considerations
- Governance Complexity: As full Voltaire-era governance deploys, ADA holders should monitor and understand the evolving voting and stacking lock rules.
- DeFi Risks: Locking ADA in smart contracts or protocols introduces smart contract risk, and users should perform due diligence.
- Vesting Impact: Although initial team vesting is complete, future inflationary unlocks (staking rewards) will gradually reduce the reserve and lower issuance over time.
Actionable Insights
- Staking: Users can delegate any amount of ADA without concern for lock-up or slashing; rewards are compounding and liquid.
- Governance Participation: Expect to temporarily lock ADA for voting in decentralized governance processes in the Voltaire era.
- DeFi Participation: Understand the locking and unlocking rules of individual decentralized applications.
References and Further Reading
- Explore Cardano’s official monetary policy.
- Details on token locking.
- Ouroboros PoS protocol whitepaper for technical insights.
- Genesis allocation analysis and Cardano Foundation.
Cardano’s token economics are structured for longevity, fairness, and decentralization, with careful provisions for evolving governance and ecosystem innovation.
카다노 (ADA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
카다노 (ADA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ADA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ADA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ADA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ADA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ADA 구매 방법
카다노 (ADA)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 ADA 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
카다노 (ADA) 가격 내역
ADA의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
ADA 가격 예측
ADA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ADA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.