SUI (SUI) токеномикасы
SUI (SUI) туралы ақпарат
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
SUI (SUI) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
SUI (SUI) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
SUI (SUI) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
SUI токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with its native token, SUI, designed to power the network, incentivize participants, and support ecosystem growth. The token economics of SUI are structured to ensure long-term sustainability, gradual distribution, and robust incentives for all stakeholders.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUI (10 billion SUI).
- Token Type: Native token of the Sui Network.
- Initial Circulating Supply at Launch: ~528 million SUI (5.28% of total supply).
- Issuance: SUI tokens are issued at genesis and distributed according to a detailed allocation and vesting schedule. No ongoing inflationary issuance is currently described; all tokens are pre-allocated and released per schedule.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Community Reserve
|36.53%
|Managed by Sui Foundation for ecosystem development
|Early Contributors
|21.14%
|Individuals/entities contributing early to Sui
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14.10%
|Private investors in early funding rounds
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|12.42%
|Held by core development team (Mysten Labs)
|Community Access Program & Testers
|5.82%
|Whitelisted/public sales, app testers, community awards
|Stake Subsidies
|10.00%
|Incentives for validators and delegators
Note: Some sources aggregate Community Access Program & Testers and Public Sale into a single category, but the above reflects the most granular breakdown available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: SUI is used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and interact with smart contracts, and participate in on-chain governance.
- Staking: SUI holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives, distributed by the Sui Foundation.
- Validator Incentives: Stake Subsidies are distributed to validators and delegators to bootstrap network security and participation.
- Community Access: The Community Access Program allows early supporters and testers to acquire SUI, fostering broad community engagement.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
The SUI token distribution is governed by a combination of cliffs (lock-up periods) and linear vesting schedules. The mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives over the long term.
Key Vesting Schedules
|Allocation Category
|Initial Unlock (TGE)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting/Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|~29.6% at TGE
|1 month
|Monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|17.8% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 6 years
|Investors (Series A)
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|69.4% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 1 year
|Investors (Series B)
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|33.3% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|0% at TGE
|6 months
|Linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program
|~28.6% at TGE
|None
|Linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.51% at TGE
|None
|Monthly unlocks for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipients
|0% at TGE
|Until after 2030
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock post-2030
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: At TGE (May 2023), only a small portion of most allocations is unlocked, with the majority subject to cliffs and long-term vesting.
- 2024-2025 Milestones: Significant unlocks for private investors and the team occur in Q2 and Q3 2024, with continued gradual increases in circulating supply through 2025.
- Long-Term Vesting: Most allocations, especially for the community reserve, early contributors, and Mysten Labs, continue unlocking monthly until at least 2030.
- Post-2030: Over 5.2 billion SUI are scheduled for unlock after 2030, with recipients and details not fully disclosed.
Table: SUI Token Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Initial Unlock
|Cliff
|Vesting Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|36.53%
|~29.6%
|1 month
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|21.14%
|0%
|1 year
|6 years (monthly)
|17.8% unlock after cliff
|Investors (A & B)
|14.10%
|0%
|1 year
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A: 69.4% after cliff; Series B: 33.3% after cliff
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|12.42%
|0%
|6 months
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Core team
|Community Access
|5.82%
|~28.6%
|None
|13 months (monthly)
|Public/whitelisted sales, testers
|Stake Subsidies
|10.00%
|~3.51%
|None
|7 years (monthly)
|Validator/delegator incentives
|Undisclosed Recipients
|~52.2%
|0%
|Until 2033
|Post-2030 unlock
|Details not fully disclosed
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Supply Increase: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting price stability and long-term network health.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community reserve, emphasizing ecosystem growth and community-driven development.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking rewards and validator subsidies ensure robust network security and active participation.
- Long-Term Commitment: Extended vesting for team, contributors, and investors aligns their interests with the network’s long-term success.
- Transparency: The Sui Foundation provides regular updates and detailed unlock schedules, though some future allocations remain undisclosed.
References for Further Reading
- Sui Tokenomics Whitepaper
- Sui Token Release Schedule
- Sui Community Access Program
Summary
Sui’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, multi-year vesting schedules, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and gradual distribution. This structure is intended to foster sustainable growth, robust network security, and long-term alignment among all stakeholders.
SUI (SUI) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
SUI (SUI) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын SUI токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша SUI токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз SUI токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, SUI токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
