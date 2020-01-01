SEI (SEI) токеномикасы
SEI (SEI) туралы ақпарат
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
SEI (SEI) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
SEI (SEI) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
SEI (SEI) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
SEI токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
- Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Cliff Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting)
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
- Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.
- Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.
- Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.
- Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
- Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
|Team
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|100% at launch
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)
- End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)
- Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.
- Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Category
|% of Supply
|Unlocking Mechanism & Timeline
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|100% at launch
7. Additional Notes
- No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.
- Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.
- Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).
- No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.
8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms
|Allocation
|Cliff Period
|Linear Vesting Period
|Unlock Frequency
|Notes
|Ecosystem Reserve
|None
|9 years
|Monthly
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years
|Private Sale
|1 year
|3 years
|Monthly
|Team
|1 year
|5 years
|Monthly
|76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years
|Foundation
|None
|2 years
|Monthly
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|None
|None
|N/A
|100% at launch
9. Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.
- Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.
- Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.
10. References
- For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.
In summary:
Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.
SEI (SEI) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
SEI (SEI) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын SEI токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша SEI токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз SEI токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, SEI токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай SEI сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге SEI (SEI) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы SEI сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
SEI (SEI) бағасының тарихы
SEI бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
SEI бағасының болжамы
SEI қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің SEI бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
SEI (SEI) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 SEI = 0.297 USD