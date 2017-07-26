Binance Coin (BNB) токеномикасы
What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: BNB was launched with a maximum supply of 200 million tokens.
- Pre-mine: All tokens were pre-mined at genesis.
- Burn Mechanisms: BNB employs two main burn mechanisms:
- Auto-Burn: A quarterly, formula-based burn that reduces supply based on BNB price and BSC block production. The goal is to reduce total supply to 100 million BNB.
- Real-Time Burn (BEP-95): A portion of gas fees on BNB Smart Chain is burned in real time, further reducing supply.
- Pioneer Burn: Lost tokens (due to user error) can be covered by the Pioneer Burn Program and included in quarterly burns.
- No Ongoing Minting: After genesis, no new BNB tokens are minted; supply only decreases via burns.
Allocation Mechanism
At genesis, the 200 million BNB tokens were allocated as follows:
- Public Sale (ICO): Held June 30–July 20, 2017. 100 million BNB sold, raising $15 million.
- Founders: 80 million BNB, with a 5-year vesting schedule (20% at genesis, then 20% per year).
- Angel Investors: 20 million BNB, details not fully specified.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
BNB is a multi-utility token with the following uses and incentives:
- Network Utility:
- Gas fees on BNB Smart Chain, opBNB, and BNB Greenfield.
- Payment for deploying smart contracts and un-jailing validators.
- Staking and Delegation:
- Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 BNB to be eligible.
- Tokenholders can delegate BNB to validators and share in transaction fee rewards.
- Validators and delegators are rewarded daily from transaction fees.
- Exchange Utility:
- Used for trading fee discounts on Binance (25% for spot, 10% for futures).
- DeFi and CeFi:
- Used in BNB Vault, Launchpad, and Earn products for yield and event rewards.
- Liquid staking providers (e.g., ListaDAO, Stader, pStake) allow users to stake BNB and receive liquid tokens for use in DeFi.
- Incentive Programs:
- TVL incentive programs, bug bounties, grant programs, and referral rewards.
- BNB is used as a reward in ecosystem growth and security initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Founding Team: 80 million BNB subject to a 5-year vesting schedule (20% at genesis, then 20% per year).
- Angel Investors: Locking details not fully specified.
- ICO: Tokens distributed within 5 days post-ICO; no lockup.
- Staking/Delegation: Unbonding period of 7 days for staked BNB.
- DeFi Products: Locking periods vary by product (e.g., Simple Earn: 15–120 days).
Unlocking Time
Summary Table
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Model: BNB’s supply is strictly deflationary due to regular burns.
- No Governance Rights: BNB does not confer legal claims, voting rights, or profit-sharing in Binance or its affiliates.
- Network Security: BNB is central to the PoSA consensus, incentivizing validators and delegators.
- Ecosystem Growth: BNB is used to incentivize DeFi, dApp development, and user participation through various programs.
This comprehensive overview covers BNB’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on transparency and the latest available data.
Binance Coin (BNB) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Binance Coin (BNB) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын BNB токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша BNB токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз BNB токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, BNB токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
