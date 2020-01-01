Idexo (IDO) トケノミクス
Idexo (IDO) 情報
Idexo has built a cross-chain NFT API that anyone can use to build NFTs and Marketplaces into their applications in just a few lines of code and a simplified economic model that enables transactions to happen with just an API key rather than a blockchain wallet and with stable pricing for methods on different chains such as Arweave, Avalanche, BSC, Ethereum and Polygon with more in the pipeline. This is especially useful for games and web applications and yet has broad use cases across many different industries and great appeal to the vast majority of developers who have yet to adopt blockchain.
Idexo used its own platform to create novel innovations such as letting users mint NFTs on Twitter and Telegram with simple commands. These growth hacks led to rapid growth of the idexo Community to 30K on Telegram and 16K on Twitter in a few short months. Idexo has since turned this into a product called the Community Development Kit that any project can use to growth their user base with NFT-based programs. Idexo has recently signed its first CDK customer and has many more interested.
Idexo (IDO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Idexo (IDO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Idexo (IDO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Idexo (IDO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される IDO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
IDO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
IDO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、IDO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
IDO 価格予測
IDO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の IDO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。