Prezzo di WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D)
Il prezzo attuale di WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) oggi è 0.091812 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.19M USD. Il prezzo di WEB3D a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di WEB3 DECISION:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 219.75K USD
- WEB3 DECISION la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.14%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 13.02M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WEB3D in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WEB3D.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di WEB3 DECISION a USD è stata $ -0.00498404626758955.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WEB3 DECISION in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WEB3 DECISION in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WEB3 DECISION in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00498404626758955
|-5.14%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di WEB3 DECISION: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.55%
-5.14%
+0.98%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
|1 WEB3D in AUD
A$0.1468992
|1 WEB3D in GBP
￡0.07436772
|1 WEB3D in EUR
€0.08905764
|1 WEB3D in USD
$0.091812
|1 WEB3D in MYR
RM0.413154
|1 WEB3D in TRY
₺3.25657164
|1 WEB3D in JPY
¥14.34929748
|1 WEB3D in RUB
₽9.41073
|1 WEB3D in INR
₹7.93622928
|1 WEB3D in IDR
Rp1,505.11451328
|1 WEB3D in PHP
₱5.36549328
|1 WEB3D in EGP
￡E.4.62916104
|1 WEB3D in BRL
R$0.55179012
|1 WEB3D in CAD
C$0.13129116
|1 WEB3D in BDT
৳11.10557952
|1 WEB3D in NGN
₦142.7860224
|1 WEB3D in UAH
₴3.86344896
|1 WEB3D in VES
Bs4.957848
|1 WEB3D in PKR
Rs25.58065944
|1 WEB3D in KZT
₸48.47489976
|1 WEB3D in THB
฿3.17394084
|1 WEB3D in TWD
NT$3.02245104
|1 WEB3D in CHF
Fr0.08354892
|1 WEB3D in HKD
HK$0.71429736
|1 WEB3D in MAD
.د.م0.92362872