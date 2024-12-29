Prezzo di Verse (VERSE)
Il prezzo attuale di Verse (VERSE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 4.76M USD. Il prezzo di VERSE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Verse:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 121.98K USD
- Verse la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.22%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 27.08B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di VERSE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di VERSE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Verse a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Verse in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Verse in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Verse in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+5.22%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-14.68%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-3.74%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Verse: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.03%
+5.22%
+12.94%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
About VERSE Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE accelerates global adoption of cryptocurrency in the self-custodial model through incentives and gamification. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. With over 50 million self-custody wallets created (as of Jun 2024) in its multichain DeFi-ready mobile app (the Bitcoin.com Wallet app), an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers, a wide range of educational resources, and 24-hour human support, Bitcoin.com is the world’s gateway to Bitcoin and beyond. By incentivizing and gamifying engagement in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, VERSE supercharges Bitcoin.com’s mission to onboard the world to decentralized money and increase economic freedom. What makes VERSE different? VERSE is seamlessly integrated in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and readily accessible to millions of users. Bitcoin.com attracts and retains millions of newcomers to crypto every year via its powerful brand, domain, and products. The ecosystem guides newcomers on their own individual journeys, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly expanding range of applications in crypto. What is the utility of VERSE token? VERSE can be earned by using products in Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, held for discounts and perks, and used in apps and dApps. In late 2023, fxVERSE was deployed on Polygon, paving the way for a micro-rewards system. What are the key components of the Bitcoin.com VERSE ecosystem? At the heart of the ecosystem is the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Within the app, users can find a web3-enabled browser called Verse Explorer that allows for convenient interaction with a variety of dApps and web3 features. These include the multichain decentralized exchange Verse DEX, the Verse Voyager NFT collection and minting dApp, and a range of engaging dApps that are designed to educate users on how to safely interact with web3 products. How does the buy back and burn mechanism work? Bitcoin.com buys VERSE on the open market through Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange Verse DEX, third-party DEXs, centralized exchanges, or in Over-The-Counter trades. This VERSE is then sent to the Verse Burn Engine, where it accumulates until a burn is triggered (anyone can trigger a burn). What is the sustainable supple reduction mechanism? VERSE is allocated from the Ecosystem Fund to the Verse Burn Engine in a manner that is proportional to a given activity in the Verse/Bitcoin.com ecosystem, as well as in a manner that ensures that the reduction of supply is sustainable over the lifetime of the token.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 VERSE in AUD
A$--
|1 VERSE in GBP
￡--
|1 VERSE in EUR
€--
|1 VERSE in USD
$--
|1 VERSE in MYR
RM--
|1 VERSE in TRY
₺--
|1 VERSE in JPY
¥--
|1 VERSE in RUB
₽--
|1 VERSE in INR
₹--
|1 VERSE in IDR
Rp--
|1 VERSE in PHP
₱--
|1 VERSE in EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERSE in BRL
R$--
|1 VERSE in CAD
C$--
|1 VERSE in BDT
৳--
|1 VERSE in NGN
₦--
|1 VERSE in UAH
₴--
|1 VERSE in VES
Bs--
|1 VERSE in PKR
Rs--
|1 VERSE in KZT
₸--
|1 VERSE in THB
฿--
|1 VERSE in TWD
NT$--
|1 VERSE in CHF
Fr--
|1 VERSE in HKD
HK$--
|1 VERSE in MAD
.د.م--