Prezzo di Vault AI ($VAULT)
Il prezzo attuale di Vault AI ($VAULT) oggi è 0.00448342 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 448.22K USD. Il prezzo di $VAULT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Vault AI:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 324.90 USD
- Vault AI la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.50%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 100.00M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $VAULT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $VAULT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Vault AI a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vault AI in USD è stata di $ -0.0005696911.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vault AI in USD è stata di $ -0.0000546197.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vault AI in USD è stata di $ -0.000263564472487662.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0005696911
|-12.70%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000546197
|-1.21%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000263564472487662
|-5.55%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Vault AI: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.31%
+0.50%
-5.05%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031. Phase 1 Laying the Foundations Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution. Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 $VAULT in AUD
A$0.007173472
|1 $VAULT in GBP
￡0.0035419018
|1 $VAULT in EUR
€0.004259249
|1 $VAULT in USD
$0.00448342
|1 $VAULT in MYR
RM0.0199960532
|1 $VAULT in TRY
₺0.1581750576
|1 $VAULT in JPY
¥0.707483676
|1 $VAULT in RUB
₽0.4731801468
|1 $VAULT in INR
₹0.3829289022
|1 $VAULT in IDR
Rp72.3132156826
|1 $VAULT in PHP
₱0.2594106812
|1 $VAULT in EGP
￡E.0.2280715754
|1 $VAULT in BRL
R$0.0277523698
|1 $VAULT in CAD
C$0.0064561248
|1 $VAULT in BDT
৳0.5365308714
|1 $VAULT in NGN
₦6.9510046996
|1 $VAULT in UAH
₴0.1883933084
|1 $VAULT in VES
Bs0.22865442
|1 $VAULT in PKR
Rs1.249529154
|1 $VAULT in KZT
₸2.349760422
|1 $VAULT in THB
฿0.1521224406
|1 $VAULT in TWD
NT$0.1469216734
|1 $VAULT in CHF
Fr0.004035078
|1 $VAULT in HKD
HK$0.0347913392
|1 $VAULT in MAD
.د.م0.045282542