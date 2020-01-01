Economia del token di Upril (UPRIL)

Economia del token di Upril (UPRIL)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Upril (UPRIL), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
USD

Informazioni su Upril UPRIL

It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative. It's a meme driven by April's narrative.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://pump.fun/coin/PeGV8nmE7BP23Ev5e3LZJ3muvRvVYAaYozQfHDSpump

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Upril (UPRIL)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Upril (UPRIL), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 6.26K
$ 6.26K$ 6.26K
Fornitura totale:
$ 999.32M
$ 999.32M$ 999.32M
Fornitura circolante:
$ 999.32M
$ 999.32M$ 999.32M
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 6.26K
$ 6.26K$ 6.26K
Massimo storico:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Minimo storico:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Economia del token di Upril (UPRIL): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Upril (UPRIL) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token UPRIL che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token UPRIL possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di UPRIL, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token UPRIL!

Previsione prezzi di UPRIL

Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi UPRIL? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di UPRIL combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.

Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?

MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.

Oltre 4,000 coppie di trading nei mercati Spot e Futures
I listing di token più rapidi tra i CEX
#1 in liquidità nel settore
Le commissioni più basse, supportate da un servizio clienti 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7
Trasparenza della riserva di token oltre il 100% per i fondi degli utenti
Barriere d'ingresso bassissime: acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT: la tua strada più semplice per le crypto!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.