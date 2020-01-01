Economia del token di Slam (SLAM)
Informazioni su Slam SLAM
A revolutionary ecosystem powered by a DeFi Casino, Advanced Charts App, Swap Platform. Slam Token has delivered 4 working products in just one month.
Slam Charts: The Only Charts App for BSC
With Slam Charts, you are able to see each token’s market cap data & Lp amount; both for v1 and for v2. Keep track of your favorite tokens and enjoy the simplicity. You can easily search & track BSC tokens, keep track of 4 wallets simultaneously, calculate tokens worth in USD & crypto currencies. Last but not least, you can add any token or whale wallet to your watchlist to receive push notifications for big buys/sells with the new “Whale Radar” feature!
Slam Swap: Most User Friendly Swap Platform of BSC
Slam Swap will automatically detect the version you should use for a specific token to get the best price. In addition to that, Slam Swap adjusts the correct slippage for you! (There are currently +30 tokens that have this feature but more will be added in the future). SlamSwap has the potential to be the next big DEX.
Slam Vegas: Future of Crypto Gambling
A sophisticated crypto casino with live dealers and over 100 games. Slam Vegas will have blackjack, roulette and baccarat with live dealers, slot games and live games (such as Crazy Time etc.) in our lobby.
Slam Crash
Our OG crash game is now moved to a new domain and it’s separated from Slam Vegas completely. You will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB or $SLAM to play the crash game. (New tokens will be added on a regular basis) In the new version of the game, there will be features only available for SLAM holders.
Slam Token aims to stand apart from the crowd by building new utilities that benefits the BSC community.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Slam (SLAM)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Slam (SLAM), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Slam (SLAM): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Slam (SLAM) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token SLAM che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token SLAM possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di SLAM, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token SLAM!
Previsione prezzi di SLAM
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi SLAM? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di SLAM combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
