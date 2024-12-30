Prezzo di SingularityNET (AGIX)
Il prezzo attuale di SingularityNET (AGIX) oggi è 0.562121 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 186.50M USD. Il prezzo di AGIX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SingularityNET:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 194.53K USD
- SingularityNET la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.01%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 331.69M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di AGIX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di AGIX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SingularityNET a USD è stata $ -0.0235006774044726.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SingularityNET in USD è stata di $ -0.1133807050.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SingularityNET in USD è stata di $ +0.0051148514.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SingularityNET in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0235006774044726
|-4.01%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.1133807050
|-20.17%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0051148514
|+0.91%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SingularityNET: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.87%
-4.01%
+4.12%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
|1 AGIX in AUD
A$0.8993936
|1 AGIX in GBP
￡0.44407559
|1 AGIX in EUR
€0.53401495
|1 AGIX in USD
$0.562121
|1 AGIX in MYR
RM2.51268087
|1 AGIX in TRY
₺19.80352283
|1 AGIX in JPY
¥88.7026938
|1 AGIX in RUB
₽59.25879582
|1 AGIX in INR
₹47.99389098
|1 AGIX in IDR
Rp9,066.46647263
|1 AGIX in PHP
₱32.5468059
|1 AGIX in EGP
￡E.28.56698922
|1 AGIX in BRL
R$3.47952899
|1 AGIX in CAD
C$0.80945424
|1 AGIX in BDT
৳67.26339886
|1 AGIX in NGN
₦871.50115598
|1 AGIX in UAH
₴23.61470321
|1 AGIX in VES
Bs28.668171
|1 AGIX in PKR
Rs156.6631227
|1 AGIX in KZT
₸294.6076161
|1 AGIX in THB
฿19.13459884
|1 AGIX in TWD
NT$18.44881122
|1 AGIX in CHF
Fr0.5059089
|1 AGIX in HKD
HK$4.36205896
|1 AGIX in MAD
.د.م5.6774221