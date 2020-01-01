Economia del token di Quint (QUINT)
Informazioni su Quint QUINT
QUINT has been commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life.
While catering to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, Team Quint also wanted to give a taste of luxury to QUINT’s worldwide token holders through its revolutionary super-staking platform.
At Quint, we like to do things differently! That's why apart from the regular staking options, we are bringing to you Super-staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in your dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more while also offering breathtaking prizes through our Luxury Raffle Pools.
QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. While building on the token's 'Super-staking Pools' concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion of their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Quint (QUINT)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Quint (QUINT), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Quint (QUINT): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Quint (QUINT) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token QUINT che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token QUINT possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di QUINT, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token QUINT!
