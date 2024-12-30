Prezzo di Polymath (POLY)
Il prezzo attuale di Polymath (POLY) oggi è 0.03987599 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 35.80M USD. Il prezzo di POLY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Polymath:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 5.57K USD
- Polymath la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -3.37%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 898.55M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di POLY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di POLY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Polymath a USD è stata $ -0.00139088374522981.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Polymath in USD è stata di $ +0.0022769429.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Polymath in USD è stata di $ -0.0018457399.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Polymath in USD è stata di $ -0.0013332512721819.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00139088374522981
|-3.37%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0022769429
|+5.71%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0018457399
|-4.62%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0013332512721819
|-3.23%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Polymath: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.82%
-3.37%
+0.18%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 POLY in AUD
A$0.063801584
|1 POLY in GBP
￡0.0315020321
|1 POLY in EUR
€0.0378821905
|1 POLY in USD
$0.03987599
|1 POLY in MYR
RM0.1782456753
|1 POLY in TRY
₺1.4048311277
|1 POLY in JPY
¥6.292431222
|1 POLY in RUB
₽4.206916945
|1 POLY in INR
₹3.4050107861
|1 POLY in IDR
Rp643.1610389897
|1 POLY in PHP
₱2.308819821
|1 POLY in EGP
￡E.2.0276940915
|1 POLY in BRL
R$0.2468323781
|1 POLY in CAD
C$0.0574214256
|1 POLY in BDT
৳4.7715609634
|1 POLY in NGN
₦61.8229373762
|1 POLY in UAH
₴1.6751903399
|1 POLY in VES
Bs2.03367549
|1 POLY in PKR
Rs11.113438413
|1 POLY in KZT
₸20.899006359
|1 POLY in THB
฿1.3585749793
|1 POLY in TWD
NT$1.3087299918
|1 POLY in CHF
Fr0.035888391
|1 POLY in HKD
HK$0.3094376824
|1 POLY in MAD
.د.م0.402747499