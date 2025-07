Informazioni su LOOPY LOOPY

LOOPY - The latest meme cryptocurrency to hit the blockchain

inspired by the adorable and gentle-hearted Loopy from the beloved "Pororo the Little Penguin" series.

Loopy, known for her distinctive pink hue and her role as the voice of reason amongst her friends,

now embarks on a new adventure in the digital world as the face of LoopyCoin. Directly inspired by Loopy, the pink North American beaver with a penchant for cooking and a heart full of dreams. Loopy's journey from a friend in "We're Friends!" to starring in "Loopy, the Cooking Princess" reflects the growth and evolution we envision for LoopyCoin.

Sito web ufficiale: https://loopy.love/