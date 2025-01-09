Prezzo di GreenTrust (GNT)
Il prezzo attuale di GreenTrust (GNT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 26.57K USD. Il prezzo di GNT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di GreenTrust:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 56.55 USD
- GreenTrust la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.99%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 28.02T USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GNT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GNT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di GreenTrust a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GreenTrust in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GreenTrust in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GreenTrust in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.99%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-8.05%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+13.27%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di GreenTrust: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.04%
-0.99%
+4.10%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”. The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source. GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
