Prezzo di Fluffington (FLUFFI)
Il prezzo attuale di Fluffington (FLUFFI) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 307.25K USD. Il prezzo di FLUFFI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Fluffington:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 7.55K USD
- Fluffington la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.96M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di FLUFFI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di FLUFFI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-4.58%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-37.25%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-34.14%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Fluffington: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.64%
-4.58%
-1.73%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
