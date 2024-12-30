Logo Fluffington

Il prezzo attuale di Fluffington (FLUFFI) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 307.25K USD. Il prezzo di FLUFFI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Fluffington:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 7.55K USD
- Fluffington la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.96M USD

Andamento dei prezzi di Fluffington (FLUFFI) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fluffington in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0-4.58%
30 giorni$ 0-37.25%
60 giorni$ 0-34.14%
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di Fluffington (FLUFFI)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Fluffington: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.014254
$ 0.014254$ 0.014254

-0.64%

-4.58%

-1.73%

Informazioni sul mercato di Fluffington (FLUFFI)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 307.25K
$ 307.25K$ 307.25K

$ 7.55K
$ 7.55K$ 7.55K

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

Che cos'è Fluffington (FLUFFI)

• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

