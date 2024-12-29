Prezzo di Draggin Karma Points (DKP)
Il prezzo attuale di Draggin Karma Points (DKP) oggi è 0.00259147 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 10.34M USD. Il prezzo di DKP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Draggin Karma Points:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 18.46K USD
- Draggin Karma Points la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.02%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 3.99B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DKP in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DKP.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Draggin Karma Points a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Draggin Karma Points in USD è stata di $ -0.0004963621.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Draggin Karma Points in USD è stata di $ -0.0005057069.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Draggin Karma Points in USD è stata di $ -0.0021916694999249864.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0004963621
|-19.15%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0005057069
|-19.51%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0021916694999249864
|-45.82%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Draggin Karma Points: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.62%
+0.02%
-7.07%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
|1 DKP in AUD
A$0.004146352
|1 DKP in GBP
￡0.0020472613
|1 DKP in EUR
€0.0024618965
|1 DKP in USD
$0.00259147
|1 DKP in MYR
RM0.0115838709
|1 DKP in TRY
₺0.0910383411
|1 DKP in JPY
¥0.4091153689
|1 DKP in RUB
₽0.2739961231
|1 DKP in INR
₹0.2212856233
|1 DKP in IDR
Rp41.7978973741
|1 DKP in PHP
₱0.1500720277
|1 DKP in EGP
￡E.0.1317762495
|1 DKP in BRL
R$0.0160411993
|1 DKP in CAD
C$0.0037317168
|1 DKP in BDT
৳0.3100953002
|1 DKP in NGN
₦4.0177632586
|1 DKP in UAH
₴0.1088676547
|1 DKP in VES
Bs0.13216497
|1 DKP in PKR
Rs0.722242689
|1 DKP in KZT
₸1.358189427
|1 DKP in THB
฿0.0882913829
|1 DKP in TWD
NT$0.0850520454
|1 DKP in CHF
Fr0.002332323
|1 DKP in HKD
HK$0.0201098072
|1 DKP in MAD
.د.م0.026173847