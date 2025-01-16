Prezzo di DOOM (DOOM)
Il prezzo attuale di DOOM (DOOM) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 3.85M USD. Il prezzo di DOOM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di DOOM:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.92K USD
- DOOM la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +10.63%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 3,141.59T USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DOOM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DOOM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+10.63%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di DOOM: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.42%
+10.63%
-7.25%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
