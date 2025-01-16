Logo DOOM

Il prezzo attuale di DOOM (DOOM) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 3.85M USD. Il prezzo di DOOM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di DOOM:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.92K USD
- DOOM la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +10.63%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 3,141.59T USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DOOM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DOOM.

Andamento dei prezzi di DOOM (DOOM) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DOOM in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0+10.63%
30 giorni$ 0--
60 giorni$ 0--
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di DOOM (DOOM)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di DOOM: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.42%

+10.63%

-7.25%

Informazioni sul mercato di DOOM (DOOM)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 3.85M
$ 3.85M$ 3.85M

$ 3.92K
$ 3.92K$ 3.92K

3,141.59T
3,141.59T 3,141.59T

Che cos'è DOOM (DOOM)

$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.

MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!

Risorsa DOOM (DOOM)

Disclaimer

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

