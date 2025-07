Informazioni su Curetopia CURES

Join our mission to cure every rare disease on the planet. We’ll stop at nothing to help patient communities no matter how small - boldly venturing wherever the pursuit of life-changing biological breakthroughs may take us.

The $CURES utility token will allow rare disease communities to participate in the governance of life-changing research that directly impacts them. Our core operating principle is "by patients, for patients."

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.curetopia.xyz/