Informazioni su CRISPR CRISP

Description: Deliver CRISPR components (Cas9 protein and guide RNA) in a nanoparticle or liposome carrier dissolved in water.

​

Purpose: Introduce targeted mutations or knockouts in specific genes.

Method: Design gRNAs targeting genes related to pigmentation, fin development, or neural pathways, and observe phenotypic changes.

Potential Outcome: Visible mutations like altered body patterns or reduced pigmentation.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.aquaticgenlab.com/