Prezzo di Convertible JPY Token (CJPY)
Il prezzo attuale di Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) oggi è 0.00577853 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.23M USD. Il prezzo di CJPY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Convertible JPY Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 577.85 USD
- Convertible JPY Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.33%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 212.62M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CJPY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CJPY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Convertible JPY Token a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Convertible JPY Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0004591255.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Convertible JPY Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0004955794.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Convertible JPY Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0006004572199429085.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0004591255
|-7.94%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0004955794
|-8.57%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0006004572199429085
|-9.41%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Convertible JPY Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.15%
-0.33%
-1.63%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs. What makes your project unique? Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin: 1. High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral. 2. Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY. 3. Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market. 4. Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold. 5. Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold. History of your project. January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology. Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. What’s next for your project? At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD). What can your token be used for? CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
|1 CJPY in AUD
A$0.009245648
|1 CJPY in GBP
￡0.0045650387
|1 CJPY in EUR
€0.0054896035
|1 CJPY in USD
$0.00577853
|1 CJPY in MYR
RM0.0258300291
|1 CJPY in TRY
₺0.2036353972
|1 CJPY in JPY
¥0.9119676046
|1 CJPY in RUB
₽0.6095771297
|1 CJPY in INR
₹0.4934286767
|1 CJPY in IDR
Rp93.2020837259
|1 CJPY in PHP
₱0.3346346723
|1 CJPY in EGP
￡E.0.2938382505
|1 CJPY in BRL
R$0.0357691007
|1 CJPY in CAD
C$0.0083210832
|1 CJPY in BDT
৳0.6914588998
|1 CJPY in NGN
₦8.9450488694
|1 CJPY in UAH
₴0.2427560453
|1 CJPY in VES
Bs0.29470503
|1 CJPY in PKR
Rs1.610476311
|1 CJPY in KZT
₸3.028527573
|1 CJPY in THB
฿0.1967589465
|1 CJPY in TWD
NT$0.189535784
|1 CJPY in CHF
Fr0.005200677
|1 CJPY in HKD
HK$0.0448413928
|1 CJPY in MAD
.د.م0.058363153