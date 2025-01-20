Prezzo di Bitcoin20 (BTC20)
Il prezzo attuale di Bitcoin20 (BTC20) oggi è 0.106796 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di BTC20 a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Bitcoin20:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 208.19 USD
- Bitcoin20 la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +3.74%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BTC20 in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BTC20.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin20 a USD è stata $ +0.00385223.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin20 in USD è stata di $ -0.0084861703.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin20 in USD è stata di $ -0.0246021139.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin20 in USD è stata di $ -0.05208183473685493.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00385223
|+3.74%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0084861703
|-7.94%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0246021139
|-23.03%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.05208183473685493
|-32.78%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Bitcoin20: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.04%
+3.74%
-10.19%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? BTC20 is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ERC-20 version of Bitcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, recreating the state of the Bitcoin blockchain and token supply from 2011, when there were only 6.05 million BTC in circulation and the price was $1. With every original Bitcoin block confirmation, a number of $BTC20 tokens will be released and distributed to stakers via a verified staking contract in line with the Bitcoin release schedule. After the presale, $BTC20 holders can stake their tokens to receive a share of the staking rewards. The more $BTC20 tokens a person stakes, the higher the rewards they are going to receive. What makes your project unique? Building upon the foundations of the Bitcoin release mechanism, which is Proof-of-Work (PoW), BTC20 introduces the less energy intensive Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model that rewards participants in proportion to their staked tokens. Through this mechanism, BTC20 presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a substantial share of the rewards released through the Ethereum-based staking contract. The more individuals stake their BTC20, the greater their share of the released rewards. This design fosters a community-driven ecosystem, where collective action drives the prosperity of all participants. History of your project. BTC20 presale started on the 17th of July and ended on the 29th of July, raising $6,050,000 and reaching its presale goal in only 12 days. Staking of BTC20 tokens started on the 9th of August and over 40% of the supply, $2.5 million have been staked in the first 18 hours since the launch. What’s next for your project? After the presale, 14,950,000 BTC20 remain tokens were locked in the staking contract to reward staking pool participants. With every Bitcoin block confirmation, 50 BTC20 tokens are released and distributed to all participants in the staking pool. Rewards accrue in real time every 10 minutes. Similar to Bitcoin, the project will have 4-year halvings. BTC20 is programmed to reduce its simulated block rewards by 50% every four years, starting at 50 BTC20 every 10 minutes. The first BTC20 halving will be in 2025 when the rewards will be reduced to 25 BTC20 per block. The second BTC20 Halving will be in 2029 and the rewards will reduced to 12.5 BTC20 per block. The third BTC20 Halving will be 2033 when the rewards will be reduced to 6.25 BTC20 per block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for buyers to receive staking rewards and earn some passive income. The percentage of rewards users earn is directly proportional to the overall number of tokens staked. Since BTC20 is a proof-of-stake token, buyers who decide to stake their tokens have the opportunity to contribute to the network's security as well.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 BTC20 in AUD
A$0.17194156
|1 BTC20 in GBP
￡0.08757272
|1 BTC20 in EUR
€0.10359212
|1 BTC20 in USD
$0.106796
|1 BTC20 in MYR
RM0.480582
|1 BTC20 in TRY
₺3.78378228
|1 BTC20 in JPY
¥16.68901092
|1 BTC20 in RUB
₽10.94231816
|1 BTC20 in INR
₹9.24639768
|1 BTC20 in IDR
Rp1,750.75381824
|1 BTC20 in PHP
₱6.2529058
|1 BTC20 in EGP
￡E.5.36329512
|1 BTC20 in BRL
R$0.6514556
|1 BTC20 in CAD
C$0.15378624
|1 BTC20 in BDT
৳12.975714
|1 BTC20 in NGN
₦166.34865348
|1 BTC20 in UAH
₴4.49717956
|1 BTC20 in VES
Bs5.766984
|1 BTC20 in PKR
Rs29.77258888
|1 BTC20 in KZT
₸56.68518088
|1 BTC20 in THB
฿3.67271444
|1 BTC20 in TWD
NT$3.51252044
|1 BTC20 in CHF
Fr0.09718436
|1 BTC20 in HKD
HK$0.83087288
|1 BTC20 in MAD
.د.م1.07223184