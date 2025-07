Informazioni su SHIB2.0 SHIB2

Shib2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum. Please note SHIB2 is not correlated to Shiba Inu (SHIB), please carefully assess the risks and make a decision based on your risk tolerance.

Sito web ufficiale: http://www.shib2.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdfef6416ea3e6ce587ed42aa7cb2e586362cbbfa