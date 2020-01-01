Economia del token di Prosper (PROS)
Informazioni su Prosper PROS
Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Prosper (PROS)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Prosper (PROS), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token Prosper (PROS)
Approfondisci come i token PROS vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.
- Physical-Asset Backing: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.
- Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:
- Foundation Ownership: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.
- Open Market Access: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).
- Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Usage
|- Community governance (voting, proposals)
- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards
- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement
|Incentives
|- Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware
|Participation
|- Users can vote on protocol proposals
- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products
|Partner Campaigns
|- Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Locked vs Circulating Supply: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.
- Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.
5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules
- Data Unavailable: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.
- Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Details
|Issuance
|Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades
|Allocation
|Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations
|Locking Mechanism
|Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed
|Unlocking/Vesting
|No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025
Additional Considerations & Recommendations
- Transparency and Community Control: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.
- Real Yield Model: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.
- Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.
For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.
Economia del token di Prosper (PROS): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Prosper (PROS) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token PROS che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token PROS possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di PROS, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token PROS!
Come acquistare PROS
Vuoi aggiungere Prosper (PROS) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di PROS, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di Prosper (PROS)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di PROS aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di PROS
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi PROS? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di PROS combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista Prosper (PROS)
Importo
1 PROS = 0.04588 USD