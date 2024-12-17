Economia del token di Pentagon Games (PEN)

Economia del token di Pentagon Games (PEN)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Pentagon Games (PEN), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
USD

Informazioni su Pentagon Games PEN

Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://pentagon.games/
Whitepaper:
https://doc.clickup.com/9015758556/p/h/8cp33pw-515/b5b7ae016ba0786
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/address/0x5ee3188a3f8adee1d736edd4ae85000105c88f66

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Pentagon Games (PEN)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Pentagon Games (PEN), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 330.92K
$ 330.92K$ 330.92K
Fornitura totale:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Fornitura circolante:
$ 164.80M
$ 164.80M$ 164.80M
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 2.01M
$ 2.01M$ 2.01M
Massimo storico:
$ 0.4402
$ 0.4402$ 0.4402
Minimo storico:
$ 0.001801942213194628
$ 0.001801942213194628$ 0.001801942213194628
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.002008
$ 0.002008$ 0.002008

Struttura approfondita dei token Pentagon Games (PEN)

Approfondisci come i token PEN vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Overview

The PENGU token is the official fungible token of the Pudgy Penguins project, which began as an Ethereum NFT collection and has since expanded into multiple blockchains and consumer markets. The token was deployed primarily as an SPL token on Solana (December 17, 2024) and also exists as an ERC-20 via LayerZero OFT bridging.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Airdrop Distribution: The vast majority of the PENGU token supply was allocated via an airdrop. Eligible recipients included holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, Pudgy Rods NFTs, "OG" wallets on Ethereum and Solana, DeFi participants across Solana and Ethereum, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT holders.
  • No Staking or Mining: There are no ongoing or planned staking, mining, or inflationary/token emission mechanisms. Once the airdrop and initial allocations concluded, the supply became fixed.
  • Maximum Supply: Approx. 88.89 billion PENGU.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial supply was distributed among the following groups:

Allocation CategoryAmount (B PENGU)% of Max SupplyVesting/Lock-up
Pudgy Community~23.0225.90%Unlocks at TGE
Other Communities~21.4424.12%Unlocks at TGE
Current & Future Team~15.8217.80%1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
Liquidity~10.9812.35%Unlocked for liquidity
Company~10.2011.48%1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
Proliferation Fund~3.564.00%Not specified
Public Good~3.564.00%Not specified
FTT Holders~0.310.35%Unlocks at TGE
  • Airdrop (~50.37%): Purely to users and communities, claimable at TGE.
  • Team & Company (~29.28%): Subject to lock-up (detailed below).
  • Liquidity, Proliferation, Public Good Funds: Reserved for ecosystem-related uses.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • No Core Utility: PENGU is a memecoin by design and is not associated with any explicit protocol utility or inherent economic incentive (such as governance, staking rewards, or fee claims). Holders do not receive dividends, voting rights, or profit shares.
  • Speculative Asset: Its primary function is speculative trading, and it is freely transferable.
  • Ecosystem Integration: While the Pudgy Penguins project references broader mainstream and digital ecosystem engagement, as of April 2025, PENGU’s function is not tied to any specific product, service, or on-chain action.
  • No Governance: PENGU holders do NOT influence protocol decisions. The development team retains full control.

Lock-up Mechanism

  • Team & Company Allocations: Both the team (17.80%) and company (11.48%) allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff and 3-year vesting schedule. This means these tokens are locked for the first year after issuance (Dec 17, 2024), and then gradually unlock linearly over the following three years.
  • Other Allocations: Community, airdrop, liquidity, public good, and other minor allocations were unlocked at or near token generation.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: More than 50% of PENGU supply (mainly community and airdrop allocations) was unlocked immediately at TGE in December 2024.
  • Vested Unlocking: Team and company allocations unlock gradually from December 17, 2025 (one-year anniversary) through December 17, 2028.
  • Burn Event: On February 5, 2025, over 12 billion unclaimed airdrop PENGU tokens (~13.7% of the max supply) were burned in a one-time event, reducing circulating and potential supply.

Additional Notes

  • No Staking/Liquidity Rewards: No mechanisms exist or are planned for rewarding PENGU holders through staking or liquidity programs.
  • No Ongoing Emissions: All supply is accounted for via initial airdrop and allocations; there is no inflation or ongoing issuance.
  • Exchanges: PENGU is listed on major CEXs and DEXs, making it widely accessible post-TGE.

Conclusion

PENGU is a pure memecoin reflecting the brand and community of Pudgy Penguins, distributed initially via a broad airdrop, with non-circulating team/company allocations secured by a cliff and vesting schedule. There are no staking, governance, or on-chain utility mechanisms, and the major incentive is speculative. The economic model is deflationary only via an unusual, one-off burn of unclaimed tokens, rather than any algorithmic or ongoing deflationary design.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceOne-time airdrop, No ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity (50%+), Team (17.8%), Company (11.5%), others; see table above
Usage/IncentivesSpeculative, no core utility/incentives
Lock-upTeam & Company: 1-year cliff, 3-year vesting; others mostly unlocked at TGE
Unlocking TimeTGE (Dec 17, 2024) for most; Team/Company unlock linearly after 1-year cliff
GovernanceNone, fully controlled by Pudgy Penguins team
DeflationOne-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)

PENGU is emblematic of the evolving memecoin meta: community-driven distribution, no protocol obligation, and highly public exchange listings, but with rigorously documented allocation and lock-up mechanisms to reassure participants about supply constraints.

Economia del token di Pentagon Games (PEN): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Pentagon Games (PEN) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token PEN che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token PEN possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di PEN, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token PEN!

Come acquistare PEN

Vuoi aggiungere Pentagon Games (PEN) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di PEN, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.

Cronologia dei prezzi di Pentagon Games (PEN)

L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di PEN aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.

Previsione prezzi di PEN

Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi PEN? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di PEN combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.

Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?

MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.

Oltre 4,000 coppie di trading nei mercati Spot e Futures
I listing di token più rapidi tra i CEX
#1 in liquidità nel settore
Le commissioni più basse, supportate da un servizio clienti 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7
Trasparenza della riserva di token oltre il 100% per i fondi degli utenti
Barriere d'ingresso bassissime: acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT: la tua strada più semplice per le crypto!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.