Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
The KAITO token forms the foundation of the Kaito AI platform’s incentive and governance mechanisms. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing the most current available data across public reporting and smart contract-based schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.
- Issuance Style: The KAITO token’s issuance combines cliff unlocks and monthly linear unlocks based on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation—distribution relies on the pre-set schedules determined at TGE (“Token Generation Event”).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is allocated to several core buckets, each with distinct release schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Recipients
|Mechanism
|Start Date
|End Date
|Frequency
|Monthly Amount
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2026-01-20
|Monthly
|1,660,000
|Ecosystem & Network Growth (long)
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|8,667,777
|Foundation
|Foundation
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,388,889
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2025-08-20
|Instant
|4,950,000
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,395,833
|Core Contributors
|Team, Advisors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|6,944,444
|Early Backers
|Private Investors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|2,305,556
Note: Some cliff unlocks comprise one-time instant releases. Others are released monthly for as long as 36 months starting approximately six months after TGE.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
A. Platform Utility
- Kaito Pro: The core analytics product, offering AI-powered indexed Web3 data. While utility within the platform is still developing, the token is envisioned for use in subscriptions, premium feature access, and value exchange within the Kaito ecosystem.
- Kaito YAPs (Yield Attribution Points): Not technically the KAITO token but closely related: YAPs are non-transferable points users earn for contributing valuable crypto content. Over time, vesting YAP points and/or fulfilling engagement quotas may become criteria for receiving KAITO airdrops or unlocks.
- Kaito Connect: Social media engagement incentivization, with protocols and projects able to direct incentives to influential creators and KOLs.
B. Incentives
- Content Creation: Users producing high-quality, original insights are rewarded, measured by algorithmically scored real-world impact, reach, and semantic depth.
- Ecosystem Engagement: Developers and protocols may be incentivized to build on or integrate with Kaito, driving value accrual to token holders.
4. Lock Up & Vesting Mechanisms
- Cliff Unlocks: Most major allocations (Ecosystem, Contributors, Investors) have initial lockups (cliffs) spanning from 6 to 18 months after TGE.
- Linear Vesting: After each cliff, tokens are unlocked monthly over up to three years, providing predictable supply release and limiting sudden, large influxes to the secondary market.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- Initial Unlock: Some allocations—particularly long-term creator incentives—feature immediate or single-epoch (instant) unlocks. These are targeted at onboarding and rewarding early core users and contributors.
- Subsequent Unlocks: The bulk of the supply unlocks gradually monthly from 2026 through 2029. This aligns incentives for founders, early backers, and the community over multiple years, aiming for long-term protocol health.
6. Strategic and Theoretical Considerations
Positive Implications
- Alignment for Growth: The lengthy vesting incentivizes continued engagement by both the team and early contributors.
- Staged Incentives: Smaller, regular releases may moderate downside pressure vs. “big bang” unlocks, supporting more stable price discovery and lower volatility.
Risks and Counterarguments
- Unproven On-chain Utility: While the platform positions KAITO as essential to the ecosystem, much current reward distribution and utility remains speculative and evolving.
- Potential Content Quality Dilution: The direct incentive to create content (via YAPs and potentially KAITO tokens) can produce inauthentic engagement if not carefully balanced, potentially diluting value for genuine contributions.
Conclusion
The KAITO token economy is architected for multi-year alignment between users, creators, the foundation, and investors—with a staged, relatively conservative unlock structure. Its biggest innovation lies in merging data analytics, content attribution, and a programmable incentive layer for crypto-native content. However, operational execution and real-world usage of the utility and incentive mechanisms will determine its ultimate effectiveness and sustainability.
If you are considering participating, monitor quarterly unlocks, early YAP rewards distribution, and evolving platform-based token utilities for the clearest signals of sustainable value accrual.
Economia del token di Kaito (KAITO): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Kaito (KAITO) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token KAITO che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token KAITO possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di KAITO, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token KAITO!
