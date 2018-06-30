The current live price of is -- per (/USD) today with a current market cap of -- USD. to USD price is updated in real-time. - 24-hour trading volume is -- USD - is -- in the last 24 hours - It has a circulating supply of -- USD

MX TOKEN (MX) adalah aset digital terdesentralisasi yang dikembangkan oleh platform MEXC berdasarkan blockchain Ethereum. Sebagai token asli MEXC, ekosistem MX ditingkatkan secara bertahap setiap hari untuk memberdayakan pengguna dan pembangun. Fokus utama MX Token adalah untuk memberikan pengguna pengalaman perdagangan yang aman dan stabil, dan untuk menjadi pemimpin industri. MX juga merupakan bukti hak komunitas MEXC. Pemegang memiliki hak untuk memberikan suara pada keputusan bisnis, pemilihan tim dan mendapatkan prioritas partisipasi dalam kegiatan, dll. MEXC juga sepenuhnya mengadopsi proposal pemungutan suara komunitas dan merestrukturisasi mekanisme alokasi hak dan kepentingan berdasarkan hasil pemungutan suara. Mulai Januari 2022, 40% dari seluruh keuntungan platform akan dialokasikan untuk pembelian kembali dan pembakaran MX dari pasar sekunder setiap tiga bulan. Total pasokan awal MX adalah 1 miliar token. 550 juta token saat ini telah dihancurkan, dan tujuan 100 juta token yang beredar tetap tidak berubah. Pemegang MX berhak atas sejumlah manfaat di MEXC, seperti hadiah untuk memegang MX, memberikan suara dan menerima langganan yang didiskon, dan mendapatkan airdrop gratis untuk memberikan suara pada tempat baru. Selain itu, MX memiliki aplikasi praktis, seperti pengurangan biaya transaksi 20% di platform perdagangan MEXC.com.

