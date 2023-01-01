mexc
Trading Support

REST Interface

Provides API trading services of spot, margin, ETFs, etc. for over 1,200 types of cryptocurrencies.

WEBSOCKET Push

Direct pushes about depth, price changes, orders, transactions, and more.

Technical Support

SDK

Menyediakan 6 jenis contoh DEMO: PYTHON, JAVA, GO, DOTNET, NODE.JS, dan Postman Collections.

Technical Support

We provide professional technical support. Should you face any issues while accessing MEXC API, kindly contact us for assistance.

Collaborations & Services

Brokers

MEXC Broker adapts an industry-leading high percentage profit sharing system, while providing one-stop technical services and customized solutions.

Market Makers

MEXC provides professional institutional services and interest-free loans to market makers, empowering partner institutions to make great profits at lower costs.

Security & Features

API Key Renewal

The renewal feature allows a 90-day API key extension to reduce leakage risks caused by multiple applications for API key.

Trading Pairs Settings

Set the trading pairs that can be traded while using API key to prevent market manipulation caused by API key leakage.

