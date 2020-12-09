AVAX टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to secure the network, pay for transaction fees, and incentivize participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Recipient Total Unlocked Amount (AVAX) % of Initial Supply Vesting/Lockup Details Team 72,000,000 10.00% 4-year vesting Foundation 66,672,000 9.26% 10-year vesting, quarterly unlocks Public Sale A2 59,760,000 8.33% 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet Community & Development Endowment 50,400,000 7.00% 1-year vesting Strategic Partners 36,000,000 5.00% 4-year vesting Private Sale 25,200,000 3.50% Not specified Seed Sale 18,000,000 2.50% Not specified Airdrop 18,000,000 2.50% 4-year vesting Public Sale A1 7,200,000 1.00% 1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet Public Sale B 4,824,000 0.67% No lockup

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Locking Mechanism

Unlocking Time

Foundation: 10-year quarterly vesting starting from December 9, 2020, with each unlock event releasing 1,666,800 AVAX.

Example Unlock Schedule (Foundation)

Unlock Date Amount Unlocked (AVAX) Unlock Type Granularity 2028-05-01 1,666,800 Cliff Instant 2028-07-30 1,666,800 Cliff Instant 2028-10-28 1,666,800 Cliff Instant ... ... ... ... 2030-07-20 1,666,800 Cliff Instant

Additional Notes

No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts that can alter balances or transactions.

There are no privileged accounts that can alter balances or transactions. Dynamic Fees: Avalanche uses a dynamic fee mechanism to adjust transaction costs based on network congestion.

Avalanche uses a dynamic fee mechanism to adjust transaction costs based on network congestion. DeFi Growth: As of June 2025, Avalanche’s DeFi TVL reached approximately $1.5 billion, reflecting strong ecosystem adoption.

Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance 720M initial, inflationary via staking rewards, emission rate adjustable by governance Allocation Team, Foundation, Sales, Community, Partners, Airdrops, Incentives Usage Staking, transaction fees (burned), governance (future), ecosystem incentives Locking Staking (2 weeks–1 year), vesting (1–10 years, quarterly unlocks), airdrop lockups Unlocking Scheduled per allocation, e.g., Foundation: 10 years, quarterly; Team: 4 years

Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and fair distribution, with robust mechanisms for staking, vesting, and dynamic fee adjustment.