Avalanche (AVAX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
Avalanche (AVAX) जानकारी
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.
Avalanche (AVAX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
Avalanche (AVAX) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
Avalanche (AVAX) की गहन टोकन संरचना
AVAX टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to secure the network, pay for transaction fees, and incentivize participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 720 million AVAX at genesis.
- Staking Rewards: Up to 360 million AVAX (50% of initial supply) allocated for staking rewards, distributed to validators and delegators over time.
- No Hard Cap: While the initial supply is fixed, AVAX is inflationary due to ongoing staking rewards, but the emission rate can be adjusted via governance.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Total Unlocked Amount (AVAX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Team
|72,000,000
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Foundation
|66,672,000
|9.26%
|10-year vesting, quarterly unlocks
|Public Sale A2
|59,760,000
|8.33%
|18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Community & Development Endowment
|50,400,000
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36,000,000
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Private Sale
|25,200,000
|3.50%
|Not specified
|Seed Sale
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|Not specified
|Airdrop
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Public Sale A1
|7,200,000
|1.00%
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Public Sale B
|4,824,000
|0.67%
|No lockup
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking secures the network and earns rewards.
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance, allowing tokenholders to vote on network parameters (not yet live as of Nov. 2024).
- Incentive Programs: AVAX is used for ecosystem incentives, such as liquidity mining (e.g., Avalanche Rush), airdrops, and testnet rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Some airdrops and incentive rewards are subject to lockups (e.g., 1-year lockup for testnet rewards).
Unlocking Time
- Foundation: 10-year quarterly vesting starting from December 9, 2020, with each unlock event releasing 1,666,800 AVAX.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Community & Development Endowment: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrop: 4-year vesting.
- Public Sale A1: 1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale A2: 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale B: No lockup.
Example Unlock Schedule (Foundation)
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (AVAX)
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|2028-05-01
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-07-30
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-10-28
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2030-07-20
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
Additional Notes
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts that can alter balances or transactions.
- Dynamic Fees: Avalanche uses a dynamic fee mechanism to adjust transaction costs based on network congestion.
- DeFi Growth: As of June 2025, Avalanche’s DeFi TVL reached approximately $1.5 billion, reflecting strong ecosystem adoption.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|720M initial, inflationary via staking rewards, emission rate adjustable by governance
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Sales, Community, Partners, Airdrops, Incentives
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees (burned), governance (future), ecosystem incentives
|Locking
|Staking (2 weeks–1 year), vesting (1–10 years, quarterly unlocks), airdrop lockups
|Unlocking
|Scheduled per allocation, e.g., Foundation: 10 years, quarterly; Team: 4 years
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and fair distribution, with robust mechanisms for staking, vesting, and dynamic fee adjustment.
Avalanche (AVAX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
Avalanche (AVAX) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
AVAX टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने AVAX मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप AVAX के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो AVAX टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
Avalanche (AVAX) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
AVAX की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
AVAX प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि AVAX भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा AVAX प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
