Informations sur MullenArmy (MULN)

The Mullen Army Token originated from a dedicated community of retail investors who faced challenges in the traditional stock market. We united to create a cryptocurrency that embodies our principles and aspirations for a fair financial system.

We provide a platform for retail investors to engage in a transparent and fair financial market. Our efforts include grassroots marketing, community engagement, and educational content to empower our investors.

Site officiel : https://www.mullenarmy.com/