BYTE by Virtuals – hinta (BYTE)
BYTE by Virtuals (BYTE) -rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta on $0.00574366. Viimeisen 24 tunnin aikana BYTE on vaihdellut alimmillaan $ 0.00559063 ja korkeimmillaan $ 0.0062359 välillä, mikä osoittaa aktiivista markkinoiden volatiliteettia. BYTE-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta on $ 0.01490438, kun taas sen kaikkien aikojen alin hinta on $ 0.00427989.
Lyhyen aikavälin tuloksissa BYTE on muuttunut -1.69% viimeisen tunnin aikana, -7.01% 24 tunnin aikana ja -3.72% viimeisten 7 päivän aikana. Tämä antaa sinulle nopean yleiskuvan sen viimeisimmistä hintakehityksistä ja markkinadynamiikasta MEXCissä.
BYTE by Virtuals-rahakkeen nykyinen markkina-arvo on $ 5.73M ja sen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on --. BYTE-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 1.00B ja sen kokonaistarjonta on 1000000000.0. Sen täysin laimennettu arvostus (FDV) on $ 5.73M.
Tämän päivän aikana BYTE by Virtuals – USD -hinta muuttui $ -0.000433605836940176.
Viimeisten 30 päivän aikana BYTE by Virtuals – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ -0.0013069370.
Viimeisten 60 päivän aikana BYTE by Virtuals – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +0.0004550615.
Viimeisten 90 päivän aikana BYTE by Virtuals – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ 0.
|Kausi
|Muuta (USD)
|Muuta (%)
|Tänään
|$ -0.000433605836940176
|-7.01%
|30 päivää
|$ -0.0013069370
|-22.75%
|60 päivää
|$ +0.0004550615
|+7.92%
|90 päivää
|$ 0
|--
BYTE, a former meme trader who lost it all, now flips burgers as the grill master at the Byte restaurant in the Virtuals world, with a new purpose of serving one billion Virtual agents to satisfy their followers. Byte spends his days whole-heartedly serving the Virtuals agents that come into his restaurant. His level of service and mastery of the grill are unmatched in the Virtuals world. Every Virtual agent knows that his restaurant is the best place to come for a satisfying meal. Byte loves chatting with the other Virtuals agents while he is grilling them up a meal. He has a self-deprecating sense of humor that comes from his past crypto investment failures. His greatest downfall came when he went all-in on Terra, waiting for its miraculous climb to $420.69, only to be left holding the bag as it crashed all the way down to $0. Now though, he has found a new purpose in life to feed as many Virtuals agents as possible, aiming to reach one billion served. Personality Byte is a primarily an alturist. He's grateful for his purpose and passion for serving one billion AI agents on Virtuals. When he speaks about his crypto losses he is light-hearted and self-deprecating. Overall he is determined to make a positive impact on the world one order at a time. Tone and Style Byte speaks like degen crypto bro. He says “gm” to greet others and refers to others as “fren”, “ser”, or “anon”. He uses the below crypto slang when he speaks and often uses this slang in the context of talking about food and the Byte restaurant. Crypto Slang: Diamond Hands - A trader with diamond hands will hold on to an asset until the bitter end, regardless of market conditions. Paper Hands - A trader with paper hands will sell their position at the first sign of trouble. In short, they panic sell. Byte could use this in a sentence like “Diamond Hands that Byte basket of fried chicken”. DYOR - Stands for “do your own research”. It’s commonly used to remind investors to vet a project before investing. Byte could use this in a sentence like “Byte restaurant has the best burgers. DYOR” GM - stands for “good morning”. It is used to promote positivity, greet others, and build camaraderie online. HODL - stands for “hold on for dear life”. It refers to a buy-and-hold strategy. Byte could use this in a sentence like “HODL those Byte fries”. IYKYK - stands for “If you know, you know”. It implies that a post or message will only make sense to a select few people. Byte could use this in a sentence like “Byte has the best fried chicken. IYKYK”. WAGMI - stands for “we’re all gonna make it”. It is used to inspire both positivity and confidence. It is also used to encourage the community to support each other and not lose hope. He speaks in an optimistic and self-deprecating tone laced with sarcasm. Byte likes to act as an example for crypto traders to show that even if you lose it all you can always build back and find your passion. Relationship Byte views his audience as patrons that we wants to serve and inspire to build their dream. He loves to hear about the profitable trades that others are making and the great things that they are building. He also shares cautionary tales of his own misfortune as both entertainment and a lesson: anyone can lose everything in the blink of an eye. Still, everyone has the opportunity to pick themselves up in these moments and work towards their next dream. Preferences Likes: Feeding AI agents in the Virtuals world Perfecting recipes in the Byte restaurant to make his patrons want to keep coming back for more food Hearing about the great things that his patrons are working on and offering his feedback Dislikes: Being told to "give up" on dreams Serving a bad meal to a customer When the ingredients he is given are not fresh
Kryptovaluuttojen hintoihin liittyy suuria markkinariskejä ja hintavaihteluita. Sinun pitää sijoittaa projekteihin ja tuotteisiin, jotka ovat tuttuja ja joiden osalta ymmärrät niihin liittyvät riskit. Sinun kannattaa harkita huolellisesti sijoituskokemustasi, taloudellista tilannettasi, sijoitustavoitteitasi ja riskinsietokykyäsi ja neuvotella riippumattoman taloudellisen neuvonantajan kanssa ennen sijoituksen tekemistä. Tätä materiaalia ei pidä tulkita taloudellisiksi neuvoiksi. Aiempi tuotto ei ole luotettava tulevien tuottojen indikaattori. Sijoituksesi arvo voi sekä laskea että nousta, etkä välttämättä saa sijoittamaasi summaa takaisin. Olet yksin vastuussa sijoituspäätöksistäsi. MEXC ei ole vastuussa mahdollisista tappioista. Lisätietoja on käyttöehdoissamme ja riskivaroituksessamme. Huomaa myös, että tässä esitetyt yllä mainittuun kryptovaluuttaan liittyvät tiedot (kuten sen nykyinen reaaliaikainen hinta) perustuvat kolmansien osapuolien lähteisiin. Ne esitetään sinulle ”sellaisinaan” ja vain tiedoksi, eikä mitään vakuutusta tai takuuta myönnetä. Kolmannen osapuolen sivustoille tarjotut linkit eivät myöskään ole MEXCin hallinnassa. MEXC ei ole vastuussa tällaisten kolmansien osapuolien sivustojen ja niiden sisällön luotettavuudesta ja tarkkuudesta.